Artur Pawlowski arrested upon arrival in Calgary
Earlier today, police arrested Pastor Artur Pawlowski in a shocking raid at Calgary airport.
He was returning from a speaking tour in the United States. The police rushed onto the tarmac and the moment he stepped off the plane he was arrested, handcuffed and taken to prison.
Church and family members at airport…
Pastor Artur Pawlowski’s family and a number of members from his church are eagerly awaiting his arrival at the Executive Flight Centre in Calgary.
Full story coming soon at
— Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) September 27, 2021
BREAKING: Pastor Artur Pawlowski ARRESTED again after landing at Calgary airport
Help us fight for Pastor Art's freedom at
— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 27, 2021
Please read and SHARE. We are praying for Pastor Artur Pawlowski, who heads back to Canada today to face the tyrannical judge & corrupt gov’t who arrested him for preaching the gospel, feeding the homeless & baptizing his daughter. He is facing jail. How evil, but GOD WINS! 🔥🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/PKhJkG2kmK
— Anna Khait (@Annakhait) September 27, 2021