September 28, 2021

Artur Pawlowski arrested upon arrival in Calgary

Earlier today, police arrested Pastor Artur Pawlowski in a shocking raid at Calgary airport.

He was returning from a speaking tour in the United States. The police rushed onto the tarmac and the moment he stepped off the plane he was arrested, handcuffed and taken to prison.



Church and family members at airport…



