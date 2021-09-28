https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/wth-pelosi-calls-joe-bidens-build-back-better-obama-agenda-video/

Was it her dementia? Or did she accidentally say the quiet part out loud and admit Obama is really running things?

81-year-old House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday called Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” the “Obama agenda” during a press conference.

“We have to keep government open…to address the full Obama agenda of building back better – with, and I love to saying building back better,” Pelosi said.

NEW – Pelosi: “Keep government open… to address the full #Obama agenda of building back better.”pic.twitter.com/uU0LvIw11y — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 28, 2021

