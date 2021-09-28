https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/afghanistan-withdrawal-milley-austin
Sen. Sullivan: ‘Zero accountability’ on ‘biggest national security fiasco in a generation’
Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Ark., said Tuesday there has been “zero accountability” from the Biden administration on the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan last month.
“I’ve never seen my constituents more angry about an issue than this,” the senator fumed during a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.
“On this matter, on the biggest national security fiasco in a generation, there has been zero accountability, no responsibility from anybody,” he added.
Sullivan made the comments to Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who minutes earlier called the U.S. evacuation efforts from Afghanistan a “logistical success, but a strategic failure.”
Milley calls U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan a ‘strategic failure’
Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Tuesday that the U.S. military evacuation from Afghanistan last month was a “strategic failure.”
“It was a logistical success, but a strategic failure,” Milley said during a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee. “And I think those are two different.”
Democratic senators argued during the hearing that the chaotic U.S. military evacuation of 124,000 people out of Afghanistan was a success, despite the Aug. 26 terrorist attack that left 13 U.S. service members dead.
Milley says he won’t resign over Biden not taking his advice on Afghanistan
Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a Senate panel Tuesday that he will not resign his post out of protest over President Biden refusing his advice to keep 2,500 U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
“Resigning is a really serious thing. It’s a political act, if I’m resigning in protest,” Milley said. “My job is to provide advice. My statutory responsibility is to provide legal advice or best military advice to the president. And that’s my legal requirement. That’s what the law is. The president doesn’t have to agree with that advice.
“It would be an incredible act of political defiance for a commissioned officer to just resign because my advice is not taken,” he added. “My dad didn’t get a choice to resign at Iwo Jima. And those kids there at Abbey Gate, they don’t get the choice to resign. And I’m not going to turn my back on them.”
Milley said earlier in the hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee that he recommended the U.S. keep 2,500 troops in Afghanistan prior to the chaotic military withdrawal last month, appearing to contradict Biden’s statements that he couldn’t “recall” any such recommendation.
Milley contradicts Biden, says he recommended 2,500 troops stay in Afghanistan
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said Tuesday that he recommended the U.S. keep 2,500 troops in Afghanistan prior to the chaotic military withdrawal last month, appearing to contradict Biden’s statements that he received no such recommendation.
“I won’t share my personal recommendation to the president, but I will give you my honest opinion and my honest opinion and view shaped my recommendation. And I recommended that we maintain 2,500 troops in Afghanistan,” Milley said in a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.
The comments appeared to contradict what the president told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos last month, saying he couldn’t “recall” any such recommendation.
Austin defends not keeping Bagram Air Base
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday defended pulling U.S. troops out of Bagram Air Base and handing it back to the Afghan government just weeks before it was overtaken by the Taliban.
“Retaining Bagram would have required putting as many as 5,000 U.S. troops in harm’s way just to operate and defend it,” Austin said in a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.
Austin said keeping a U.S. military presence at Bagram, “even for counterterrorism purposes,” would have meant staying at war in Afghanistan, which President Biden “made clear” was not an option.
Austin cannot ‘confirm or deny’ 4,000 Americans still left in Afghanistan
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Tuesday he cannot “confirm or deny” that there are 4,000 Americans still left in Afghanistan.
“I personally don’t believe that there are 4,000 American citizens still left in Afghanistan,” Austin said before the Senate Armed Services Committee.
“But I cannot confirm or deny that,” he added.
Milley defends ‘absolute’ loyalty to nation in defense of alleged ‘secret’ calls to China
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley declared his “absolute” loyalty to the United States and defended his more than four decades of military service amid criticism for calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final months of Donald Trump’s presidency.
“My loyalty to this nation, its people and the Constitution hasn’t changed and will never change,” Milley said Tuesday during a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.
The top U.S. military officer said he “routinely” communicated with his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army, and that such communications are critical to national security.
Reed, Inhofe criticize Milley, Austin for not providing testimony until late last night
Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., and Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., criticized Gen. Mark Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for not providing testimony on the chaotic U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan until just hours before Tuesday’s Senate hearing.
Reed stated at the top of the hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee that the rules state witness testimonies should be sent to the committee at least 48 hours in advance. The chairman said he was “disappointed” the committee didn’t get the testimony until late Monday night, “giving senators very little time to review.”
Inhofe added that there was “no reason in the world” for the testimony to be sent so late.
Milley arrives at US Capitol
Gen. Mark Milley entered the U.S. Capitol just before 9 a.m. ET ahead of the 9:30 a.m. hearing.
Milley, Austin testify in front of Congress on Afghanistan withdrawal, aftermath
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, and U.S. Central Command Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie will testify on Tuesday in front of the House Armed Services Committee to discuss the U.S. military’s chaotic exit from Afghanistan.
Austin, Milley, and McKenzie were central figures during the final days of the nearly 20-year U.S. military presence in Afghanistan, ending in an evacuation effort that led many lawmakers to question the military and Biden administration’s exit strategy.
It will be their first public testimony since the U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan. The officials are slated to testify Tuesday in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee and then on Wednesday before the House Armed Services Committee.
Although Tuesday’s hearing was scheduled to focus on Afghanistan, other topics will likely come up, including Milley’s actions during the final months of Trump’s presidency.
Some in Congress have accused Milley of disloyalty for what the book “Peril,” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, reported as assurances to a Chinese general that the U.S. had no plan to attack China, and that if it did, Milley would warn him in advance. -AP contributed