Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Ark., said Tuesday there has been “zero accountability” from the Biden administration on the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan last month.

“I’ve never seen my constituents more angry about an issue than this,” the senator fumed during a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“On this matter, on the biggest national security fiasco in a generation, there has been zero accountability, no responsibility from anybody,” he added.

Sullivan made the comments to Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who minutes earlier called the U.S. evacuation efforts from Afghanistan a “logistical success, but a strategic failure.”