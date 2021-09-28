Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Gen. Mark Milley, and Gen. Kenneth McKenzie will be grilled by lawmakers Tuesday morning, the first time since the completion of the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan .

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers are expected to ask pointed questions regarding the chaotic withdrawal from the 20-year war as criticism of the administration’s actions escalated after 13 U.S. troops were killed in an attack near Kabul airport by the Islamic State Khorasan.

Milley will also likely face questions regarding reports of communications with his Chinese counterpart promising to warn him of any U.S. strike, actions that he called “routine” but Donald Trump deemed treasonous.