Pfizer have submitted trial data to the FDA for their Vaccine to be used in children as young as five.

The trial, which produced “positive topline results,” included 2,268 participants in the 5 to 12 year age category. The company said the vaccine in this study performed similarly to a previous study for people 16 to 25 years.

The vaccine is already authorized for children age 12 and older, and it took about one month for regulators to approve it after the companies formally filed for emergency-use authorization.

