With all that’s going on in America right now, it would be easy for those of us who love this country to throw up our hands in despair. There is another way, however, to view what is happening.

Unquestionably, the nationwide protest following the 2020 tragedy in Minneapolis spiraled out of control and become something else. It was not spontaneous, however, it was crafted. In city after city, organized campaigns to commit violence in the guise of protesting police brutality, required weeks, if not months, of planning.

Three Distinct Groups

Those in the streets represent three different groups. First were peaceful, lawful protesters who had a legal right to march. Second were violent anarchist types, mainly composed of Leftists seeking to foment violence in American cities. We’ll come back to this group in a moment.

Third were your neighborhood looters, not necessarily organized, but those who actually enjoy smashing in storefronts and taking whatever expensive goods that they can, when the opportunity arises. These garden variety-type looters, while harmful to America, are not on the same plane as the committed anarchists.

The war that Leftists have chosen to wage on America has been brewing for many decades, and only coming to a head in the 21st century. Rather than lament the sad state of affairs, we can view what is unfolding in a different light.

Exposed Their True Agenda

Those perpetrating violence, theft, and destruction of property have thoroughly exposed themselves and their aims for everyone to see. The cat is completely out of the bag. There can be no mistake that such factions within the U.S. would like to bring it down and burn the entire country to the ground. Concurrently, the Biden administration will do nothing to vanquish Leftist marauders.

The planning and effort last year needed to perpetrate such mayhem costs multi-millions of dollars. Think of it, across the U.S. all of the trucks required where bricks were carefully collected, transported, unloaded, and assembled in neat piles. Such efforts took considerable planning. As seen in Kansas City, Dallas, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and countless other cities, those days represented a looter’s paradise.

The rioters, piggybacking off of the peaceful protesters, and the looters that they knew would be forthcoming, have an intricate network in place. And, mind you, this will not be their last major show. They know the press will cover for them and they know Biden will do nothing. They’re waiting for the opportunity to unload on our nation, or they will ‘create’ the ‘opportunity.’

The Commitment to Win

Today, at the least, anyone with functioning cognitive capability can understand that unless municipalities commit to arresting the ringleaders of such violence and publicly prosecuting them, local government unwittingly indicates that it’s okay to foment violence, that anarchy works, and that no one in authority will resist.

So, take heed. This revolution has been long in the making. Like it or not, we are at war internally. The war might last years or it might last decades. Regardless of how long it takes, we must resolve to win.

