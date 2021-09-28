https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/28/politicos-sam-stein-calls-out-president-biden-for-lying-about-the-afghan-withdrawal/

As we told you earlier, by now it’s crystal clear that President Joe Biden lied to the American people about the withdrawal from Afghanistan:

Top generals told lawmakers under oath today that they advised @POTUS early this year to keep several thousand troops in Afghanistan — directly contradicting Biden’s August comments that no one warned him against withdrawal. My latest: https://t.co/WIcOzgPTAW — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) September 28, 2021

And it’s not just our side calling him out. Politico’s Sam Stein tweeted earlier today, “this is pretty cut and dry”:

this is pretty cut and dry. https://t.co/WFLnYOnGeO — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 28, 2021

And “it’s clear here that he was not being honest about the military’s advice to him prior to withdrawal”:

you can still favor Biden’s decision to get out of Afghanistan. But it’s clear here that he was not being honest about the military’s advice to him prior to withdrawal. — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 28, 2021

Over to you, Congress. This IS an abuse of his office:

The president is the commander in chief. He’s free to reject the recommendation of any military advisor and suffer the consequences. But lying about it to avoid responsibility is an abuse. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 28, 2021

***

