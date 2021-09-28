https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/28/politicos-sam-stein-calls-out-president-biden-for-lying-about-the-afghan-withdrawal/

As we told you earlier, by now it’s crystal clear that President Joe Biden lied to the American people about the withdrawal from Afghanistan:

And it’s not just our side calling him out. Politico’s Sam Stein tweeted earlier today, “this is pretty cut and dry”:

And “it’s clear here that he was not being honest about the military’s advice to him prior to withdrawal”:

Over to you, Congress. This IS an abuse of his office:

