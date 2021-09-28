https://www.theepochtimes.com/poll-americans-vastly-overestimate-covid-19-hospitalization-rate_4021212.html

41 percent of Democrats believe there is a 50 percent chance of being hospitalized for CCP virus, survey finds

A Gallup poll released this week found that Americans, by in large, overestimate COVID-19 hospitalization or death rates.

Survey results suggest “most Americans overstate the risk of hospitalization” for both unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals. Some 92 percent “overstate the risk that unvaccinated people will be hospitalized” while 62 percent overstated the risk for vaccinated individuals.

The poll found that 41 percent of registered Democrats believe there is a 50 percent chance that an unvaccinated individual will go the hospital for COVID-19, whereas 21 percent of Republicans and 26 percent of independents believe the same. The correct answer is fewer than 1 percent of unvaccinated COVID-19 cases result in hospital stays, said Gallup, which cited data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for what it said is the accurate hospitalization rate.

“Democrats are more likely to overstate hospitalization risks for unvaccinated people, which may fuel efforts, often led by Democratic Party leaders, to enforce both mask and vaccine mandates,” the pollster concluded. “At the same time, Republicans overstate risks to vaccinated people, leading to very low vaccine efficacy estimates. This may be one of the reasons that so many Republicans have been reluctant to get the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Meanwhile, data provided by Johns Hopkins University, shows the United States has a 1.6 percent case-fatality ratio, meaning that more than 98 percent of those who contract COVID-19, the illness caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, survive.

“For both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations, very few adults reported a correct answer,” Gallup said of its recent poll. “For unvaccinated hospitalization risk, 2 percent of Democrats responded correctly, compared with 16 percent of Republicans,” it found.

Overall, “Only 8 percent of U.S. adults gave correct answers for the unvaccinated population and 38 percent for the vaccinated population,” the pollster also wrote.

Democrats, Gallup added, were also “more likely to estimate hospitalization risk for the vaccinated population correctly,” saying that 42 percent correctly stated that “less than one percent of vaccinated people have been hospitalized,” whereas 33 percent “of Republicans correctly reported that less than one percent of vaccinated people have been hospitalized.”

According to Gallup’s appendix, it noted that 0.005 percent of the vaccinated population was hospitalized for COVID-19, whereas the hospitalization rate for the unvaccinated population was 1.6 percent.

“But those numbers exaggerate the benefits of the vaccine because the unvaccinated population confronted many more days of risk, since vaccination was gradually rolled out starting in December of 2020,” the pollster stated. The first COVID-19 cases in the United States were reported in February 2020 before the virus spread across the country in the ensuing months.

“For that reason, we take the average population totals over the relevant periods for each population (March 1, 2020-Aug. 9, 2021 for the unvaccinated population and Dec. 15, 2020,-Aug. 9, 2021, for the vaccinated population),” said Gallup. “The adjusted population of vaccinated people comes to 83 million and 295 million for the vaccinated population, since the entire U.S. population was unvaccinated—except a small number of participants in clinical trials—up until December of 2020.”

For the findings, Gallup pollsters surveyed more than 3,000 Americans in August.