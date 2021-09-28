https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/28/prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-follow-up-their-mask-hypocrisy-in-nyc-with-climate-hypocrisy/

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted leaving a private jet in Santa Barbara, CA after attending the Global Citizen Live event in New York City:

Why, yes, this DOES make them giant hypocrites:

This climate hypocrisy comes after their display of mask hypocrisy on the same visit to Manhattan:

And, yet, we’ll still be lectured to by them:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...