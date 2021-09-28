https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/28/prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-follow-up-their-mask-hypocrisy-in-nyc-with-climate-hypocrisy/

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted leaving a private jet in Santa Barbara, CA after attending the Global Citizen Live event in New York City:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take private jet after climate change event https://t.co/pDG5vuwXO2 pic.twitter.com/zx22bfTasU — Page Six (@PageSix) September 27, 2021

Why, yes, this DOES make them giant hypocrites:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been called hypocrites for attending a concert urging action on climate change before leaving on a private jet https://t.co/s1IxNNSU3Y — The Times (@thetimes) September 27, 2021

This climate hypocrisy comes after their display of mask hypocrisy on the same visit to Manhattan:

The worst part of the mask/Covid theater with de Blasio-Hochul-Harry-Meghan today is how journos will ‘just go along with it’ https://t.co/mF5jUwFAlr — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 23, 2021

And, yet, we’ll still be lectured to by them:

Say what you will, they are consistent. https://t.co/LchoxBDavT — Andrew Stuttaford (@AStuttaford) September 27, 2021



