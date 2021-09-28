https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/28/rep-ayanna-pressley-reminds-us-that-child-care-and-paid-leave-are-infrastructure/

It’s become a joke under the Biden administration just what constitutes “infrastructure.” Squad member Rep. Ayanna Pressley went on MSNBC to push for passage of the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act and later tweeted the video, confirming that not only are roads and bridges infrastructure, but also child care, paid leave, community-based services, climate resilience, and housing.

Housing is infrastructure. Child care is infrastructure. Paid leave is infrastructure. The people gave us a mandate & we’re holding the line. We must advance the #BuildBackBetterAct to address the needs of the people before we move the narrow roads and bridges bill. pic.twitter.com/4sXvPySi5B — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) September 27, 2021

Not sure mandate is the right word. — Whoadude (@Whoadude19) September 28, 2021

What mandate do you guys think you have — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 28, 2021

81 million votes, baby!

Everything is infrastructure. Got it. 🤡 — Fern Fines (@FernFines) September 28, 2021

Everything under the sun is infrastructure. 10 years from now the bridges will still be crumbling. — Chris( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) (@chris_comstock1) September 28, 2021

Guaranteed.

Secure elections are infrastructure. Secure borders are infrastructure. Am I doing this right? — Cory Nash (@tydy1098) September 28, 2021

Socks are infrastructure. Jelly beans are infrastructure. KY jelly is infrastructure. — Syrio Forel (@TheBiz253) September 28, 2021

Puppies are infrastructure. Frozen yogurt is infrastructure. — Mistress B (@TheMistressB) September 28, 2021

“My salary is infrastructure.” — Justin Snowdon (@JSn0wd0n) September 28, 2021

Season tickets to your favorite team’s games is infrastructure! Add that one!! — Christian (@MichaelMayFire1) September 28, 2021

“Tree equity” is infrastructure.

We get it Ayanna… EVERYTHING is infrastructure in a world where you can just create new meanings for words and concepts. — Jmansan (@johnmsan) September 28, 2021

No. Words have meaning. If you want to pass all that stuff go ahead but stop trying to conflate what infrastructure is because you’re afraid all the spending will be unpopular. — Commie Canyou ⚜️ (@Valkyrie_Fleur) September 28, 2021

I think you need to look up the definition of infrastructure. — Happy Glamper (@USANative61) September 28, 2021

Good questions here:

Ayanna, looks like a few more illegals have been flown into Boston. where are they staying Ayanna? who paid for it Ayanna? Are they vaccinated Ayanna? Are they in Westwood or Needham or Newton or Weston or Brookline or Chestnut Hill or Malden? Where do you live? — chris demeo (@demeoc99) September 27, 2021

I can answer all your questions with one word: INFRASTRUCTURE — Fern Fines (@FernFines) September 28, 2021

Related:

‘Critical race theory is infrastructure’: Christopher Rufo looks at ‘equity’ in the infrastructure bill https://t.co/0Hw3eGx5gO — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 3, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

