https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-border-patrol-agents-targeted-by-biden-may-face-suspension

Six United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents under investigation for allegedly whipping and charging illegal migrants are reportedly likely to face punishment.

Border Patrol officials told Fox News that agents targeted by President Joe Biden over unsubstantiated allegations of whipping and “running … over” illegal immigrants are likely to face some form of punishment.

“Exactly what those consequences will be is up for debate. Despite the angry rhetoric from the White House, senior administration officials told Fox News that the investigation should produce little more than a suspension of a few days with pay for the agents – and should be a ‘non-issue,’” Fox News reported.

The official went on to tell the outlet that the Border Patrol agents involved “did their job.”

“Yelling at people is not a crime,” the official said. He added that the National Border Patrol Council, the union responsible for representing about 18,000 Border Patrol agents, has provided lawyers for the agents involved.

Biden ripped a group of mounted Border Patrol agents last week who responded to a flood of illegal Haitian migrants surging across the border near Del Rio, Texas. The president promised consequences for the agents after unsupported reports of agents whipping migrants began to circulate. The reported “whips” were later identified as reins and Border Patrol officials said that agents sometimes swing the reins to fend off migrants attempting to grab at their horses.

“To see people treated like they did? Horses running them over? People being strapped? It’s outrageous,” Biden said on Friday. “I promise you those people will pay. There will be consequences.”

“It’s dangerous, it’s wrong. It sends the wrong message around the world, it sends the wrong message at home. It’s simply not who we are,” he added.

Border Patrol agents reacted furiously to Biden’s comments. Several ripped the president while speaking to the media anonymously.

“Would you go to work and do your best knowing that if you do your boss is going to ‘make you pay?’” one agent said. “I’m dumbfounded and don’t know what to say.”

“Is the president threatening to throw us in prison?” he asked.

Another agent said, “I see the administration wants to fry our agents. He just started a war with Border Patrol.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) has promised to hire the Border Patrol agents to work for the state of Texas should they be fired or quit over the incident.

“What the President said going after the Border Patrol, who were risking their lives and working so hard to try to secure the border if he takes any action against them whatsoever, I have worked side by side with those Border Patrol agents,” Abbott said on Sunday. “I want them to know something, if they are at risk of losing their job, got a president who is abandoning his duty to secure the border, you have a job in the state of Texas. I will hire you to help Texas secure our border.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

