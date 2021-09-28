http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/D13d06-lR6w/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has reportedly told the House Democrat caucus she will put forward a bill to fund the government to avoid a shutdown.

The effort to fund the government will occur by a continuing resolution, which means the government will only be funded for a few months before the money expires.

Pelosi’s decision is important because the Democrats are simultaneously trying to pass President Joe Biden’s radical tax and spend agenda that will kill 5.3 million jobs and generate $4.5 trillion in debt, according to a Monday study by the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

On Monday evening, the Democrat-controlled Senate failed to pass a bill intended to fund the government and raise the debt ceiling. Republicans stuck together to block the measure due to the debt ceiling provision, which would enable Democrats to pass Biden’s agenda by allowing more money to be spent.

“Social Security checks, Medicare benefits, veteran’s benefits, small business, all this and more are now on the chopping block because Senate Republicans are playing games with the full faith and credit of the United States,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said.

The failed Senate vote likely caused Pelosi to realize the House must go back to the drawing board to pass a bill for the Senate to again consider without the debt ceiling provision.

A recent poll indicates if a government shutdown occurs, Americans would blame Democrats and not Republicans. Thirty-three percent said they would blame Democrats. Sixteen percent said they would blame Republicans.

Senate Republicans have signaled they would pass a bill to fund the government, but Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has stated the onus for passing Biden’s agenda is on the Democrat-controlled government.

“Democrats control the entire government—the Senate, the House and the White House. They intend to sideline Republicans and go it alone to slam American families with historic tax hikes and borrowing,” McConnell said. “So they will need to raise the debt limit on a partisan basis as well.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

