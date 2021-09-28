https://thepostmillennial.com/liberals-outraged-that-russell-brand-learned-the-truth-about-russiagate-and-trump?utm_campaign=64469

Russell Brand is speaking out against the liberal narrative and the lies told about the alleged collusion between Trump and Russian officials during the 2016 US presidential election. As a result, he’s getting slammed by leftist on social media who apparently would prefer him to give voice to the lies instead of exposing them.

“The world moves so fast there’s almost no time for history. It seems like years ago that we were hearing that Trump was colluding with Russia. That he wouldn’t have won the election without Russia that his whole presidency was a kind of Putin plot,” Brand said.

“Well, there’s now serious evidence that it was the Clinton campaign,” Brand continued, “and Hillary Clinton, an acolyte, that were directly involved in the generation of what has proven to be a conspiracy theory, untrue.”

“Think about how much media you watched,” Brand said. “Me a person, who I would think broadly speaking is from the left, a liberal, certainly not a Trump supporter a Republican, with respect to those of you that are, I find myself in all gobsmacked, flabbergasted and startled by these revelations that Russia-gate was a Democratic conspiracy.”

It has emerged as part of the Durham probe, which has resulted in an indictment for Clinton attorney Michael Sussman, that the story that Trump had been colluding with Russia to steal the 2016 election was actually a fabrication of the Democrats to try to undermine Trump, who then went on to win that election.

Four the entirety of Trump’s term in office, Democrats and the liberal, mainstream media, touted this theory, which has now been proven to be made up.

Brand was influenced by reporting from Glenn Greenwald, formerly of The Intercept, who noted that Brand’s video had garnered nearly 2 million views. This, Greenwald said, it “almost 4 times larger than Don Lemon‘s audience.”

Just that segment alone — after 3 days, with no corporate backing — is almost 4 times larger than Don Lemon’s audience. It’s twice as large as Chris Hayes or Joy Reid’s Comcast shows. And I’ll bet the number of people under 55 watching is more than 10 times what those shows get pic.twitter.com/mEZ85UQhag — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 27, 2021

Brand also took aim at Don Lemon in another video, saying “I’m interested in a global perspective on a significant issue and how government, big business, big pharma, media, all interact to create stories that then become truths and lead to edicts such as this, where public figures like Don Lemon sort of fist on table ‘leave him behind,’ ‘shun him!’ Vaccine apartheid!”

“Because if we’ve learned the one thing, from the protests and demonstrations of the last few years, is the power of shame to get people to do what you want. Earlier this month, Lemon called out unvaccinated people for taking up the space in hospitals from vaccinated people who are playing by the rules.

“That’s an interesting bit of authoritarianism, if you ask me, it’s kind of devoid of compassion and is a very reductive type of argument because we haven’t yet looked at what kind of people are not vaccinated and what the reasons might be for not being vaccinated. It doesn’t seem to me that it’s something that should be simplistically assessed in that manner,” Brand said.

For his efforts, he has been lambasted on social media. Columnist David Weissman slammed Brand for “believing that Trump was right in calling the Russian collusion a witch-hunt.”

Good morning to everyone except Russell Brand for believing that Trump was right in calling the Russian collusion a witch-hunt. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) September 28, 2021

Author Seth Abramson said that Brand’s “knowledge of the Trump-Russia scandal is dogsh*t.” This despite the Durham probe and the indictment of a Clinton lawyer.

I’ve been interviewed by Russell Brand. I think Brand is generally smart and well-intended. I’m also certain that the sum total of his knowledge about the Trump-Russia scandal is dogshit. All that’s happened here is that Glenn Greenwald found another mark for his disinformation. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) September 28, 2021

A BLM activist Twitter account said that Brand’s political opinions were, essentially, not worth considering.

Pro tip: You should never solicit medical advice from Joe Rogan or have your political opinions shaped by Russell Brand. That’s it, that’s the tweet. — Pro-Democracy; Anti-Fascist! (@Wobbledance1) September 28, 2021

One podcaster claimed that Brand’s lack of time spent in the White House briefing room diminished his opinions… as though those briefings aren’t fully available to live stream, daily.

Never saw Brand in the Briefing room.

NOT ONCE. Don’t take medical advice from Joe Rogan.

Don’t take political/journalistic advice from Russell Brand. https://t.co/4Nw3sdNztG — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) September 28, 2021

Still others simply mused that the Durham probe and ensuing indictment was bogus.

Ugh. Durham cobbles together a sham indictment of a single lawyer on one single piece of flimsy evidence and now Russell Brand is on YouTube saying the entire Russia investment was a hoax and it was actually Hillary that conspired with Russia. It has 550k views ????? — I Smoked Each Biden (@BlackKnight10k) September 24, 2021

While others came to his defense.

It’s saddening to see all the Blue Twitter accounts pouncing on Russell Brand… merely because he dared speak the truth. He’s grown up enough to realize he was lied to. — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) September 28, 2021

