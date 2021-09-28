https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/28/self-described-from-the-left-a-liberal-actor-comedian-russell-brand-is-attempting-to-process-that-russiagate-was-a-democratic-conspiracy-video/
It’s been a while since we last checked in with actor-comedian Russell Brand, but as we recall, he was a pretty outspoken lefty.
Apparently he still is, but his perspective on certain things has— shall we say? — shifted somewhat. Certain things like the Russia collusion conspiracy theory.
Watch:
Russell Brand says Russiagate is a Democratic conspiracy driven by the Clinton campaign. pic.twitter.com/2ImOynyPBx
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) September 27, 2021
Russell Brand defending the Trump administration and impugning Hillary Clinton’s integrity? There’s a plot twist we didn’t see coming.
Russell Based https://t.co/EDSa7RAYIA
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 28, 2021
What a time to be alive.
FOUND: First known case of a celebrity with natural immunity to cognitive dissonance. Science will be studying him for decades. @rustyrockets https://t.co/lxO2MpZhel
— Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) September 28, 2021
Needless to say, Brand’s not very popular in Resistance circles at the moment:
Let me tell you how left wing I am before I tell you how everything the right says is true. https://t.co/NzqtWctXbE
— ben schwartz (@benschwartz_) September 28, 2021
So Russell Brand is back on crack and ready to defibrillate his career? https://t.co/hRwlCHY0UX
— PhDeezNutz (@D4Real8645) September 28, 2021
Now that Russell Brand has gone all Greenwald on Russiagate, we shall call it Russellgate. #Russellgate https://t.co/jegaGx2XoE
— Brian Ray (@brianrayguitar) September 28, 2021
Russell needs to examine his Brand. https://t.co/yBGTMzKmtZ
— Andy Kindler (@AndyKindler) September 28, 2021
Who had Russell Brand being a shitty MAGAt? https://t.co/x8nbgPkNJY
— Kurt (@SwayzeofArabia) September 27, 2021
Seeing a pattern here..
MAGA is where once someones go to die after being forgotten or injured..
Literally a group of angry paranoids.#Victims https://t.co/CRSa3GrO1r
— Rob 🇺🇸🏳️🌈 (@DCRobMan) September 27, 2021
I did not think I could dislike this guy more, but here we are…🤦♂️ https://t.co/zXD980RM6m
— Ventura County For Biden! (@RandallVC) September 27, 2021
Oh well.