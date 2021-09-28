https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/senate-republicans-block-attempt-schumer-suspend-debt-ceiling/

The Senate Republicans once again blocked Schumer’s attempt to raise the debt ceiling.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday tried to hold a vote to suspend the federal debt limit.

Republicans blocked Schumer again on Tuesday after blocking his efforts on Monday.

Government funding expires at 11:59:59 pm et Thursday.

Schumer failed again so now he’s threatening Republicans and accusing them of “playing games with the American people — political, nasty, and destructive games.”

Schumer said if he can’t get Republican votes, he will get it done with only Democrat votes.

“Democrats are ready to do it! Let’s have that vote today!” Schumer said threatening to go around GOP lawmakers.

DEBT CEILING: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says GOP Is “pushing the country to the first default in its history.” pic.twitter.com/0XhJSCsTOi — Forbes (@Forbes) September 28, 2021

Senator John Thune (R-SD) on Tuesday said the Republicans will not agree to raising the debt limit.

DEBT CEILING: At today’s Senate GOP leadership press briefing, Sen. John Thune (R-SD) said that Republicans will not help Democrats raise the debt ceiling. pic.twitter.com/bBZD9RNN8y — Forbes (@Forbes) September 28, 2021

