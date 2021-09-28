https://hannity.com/media-room/senator-cotton-general-milley-why-havent-you-resigned/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=senator-cotton-general-milley-why-havent-you-resigned
BIDEN: ‘I Have Great Confidence in General Milley’
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.16.21
President Biden defended General Milley Wednesday after a new book claims he breached military protocol during the final days of the Trump administration, saying he has “great confidence” in his commander.
“I have great confidence in General Milley,” Biden responded to reporters Wednesday.
“What I can assure you all is that [President Biden] knows General Milley, he has been chairman of the Joint Chiefs for almost eight months of his presidency, they’ve worked side by side through a range of international events, and the president has complete confidence in his leadership, his patriotism and his fidelity to our Constitution,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki added.
“The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs regularly communicates with Chiefs of Defense across the world, including with China and Russia. These conversations remain vital to improving mutual understanding of U.S. national security interests, reducing tensions, providing clarity and avoiding unintended consequences or conflict,” the statement said.
“His calls with the Chinese and others in October and January were in keeping with these duties and responsibilities conveying reassurance in order to maintain strategic stability,” added a spokesperson. “All calls from the chairman to his counterparts, including those reported, are staffed, coordinated and communicated with the Department of Defense and the interagency.”
GENERAL MILLEY: ‘It is Obvious the War in Afghanistan Did Not End on the Terms We Wanted’
posted by Hannity Staff – 1 hour ago
General Mark Milley -the nation’s top military officer- addressed Congress Tuesday where he was asked to comment on Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, telling lawmakers it is “obvious” the war did not end the way we wanted.
“It is clear. It is obvious. The war in Afghanistan did not end on the terms we wanted, with the Taliban now in power in Kabul,” Milley told legislators.
A new survey from Morning Consult spells more bad news for Joe Biden, with roughly 6 in 10 saying the country has “seriously gone off on the wrong track.”
“The study, conducted from Saturday to Monday, found that 61 percent of respondents believe the country is on the wrong track, compared to just 39 percent who say the country is ‘going in the right direction,’” reports The Hill.
“The survey also found a record-low overall approval rating for Biden at 47 percent, with 49 percent saying they disapproved of the president’s job performance overall,” adds the website.
