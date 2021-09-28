https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/shock-video-vandals-commit-brazen-robbery-broad-daylight-ultra-beauty-store-chicago/

An Ultra Beauty store in northern Illinois was robbed by vandals in broad daylight in Chicago on Monday.

The entire robbery was caught on video. The black vandals broke into the perfume cases and loaded their bags with bottles of cologne. Then they ran from the store.

This all took place in broad daylight.

You can hear the siren going off as others continue to mill around the store as the robbery is taking place.

The robbers then leave the store, bags in hand.

They are not worried about the police and not ashamed at all for committing the crime in broad daylight with dozens of witnesses.

This is Biden’s America in Democrat enclaves across the country.

Stunned customers watch a brazen robbery at Ulta Beauty in Chicago: pic.twitter.com/12fG4R7DBh — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 28, 2021

