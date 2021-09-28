http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Ljw7puVqcn0/

Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Tuesday urged House Democrats to block the $1.2 trillion “bipartisan” infrastructure bill, defying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) agenda of passing the legislation Thursday.

“If the bipartisan infrastructure bill is passed on its own on Thursday, this will be in violation of an agreement that was reached within the Democratic Caucus in Congress,” according to the socialist’s Twitter account. Sanders admitted:.

More importantly, it will end all leverage that we have to pass a major reconciliation bill. That means there will be no serious effort to address the long-neglected crises facing the working families of our country, the children, the elderly, the sick and the poor.

“It also means that Congress will continue to ignore the existential threat to our country and planet with regard to climate change,” added the wealthy socialist, who has written multiple books and owns multiple homes.

“I strongly urge my House colleagues to vote against the bipartisan infrastructure bill until Congress passes a strong reconciliation bill,” the Sanders pleaded.

Sanders’ comments openly defy Pelosi, who has scheduled a vote for Thursday to pass the measure. Pelosi reportedly told House members Monday that the reconciliation package in the senate is not ready and there is not time to waste.

“We had to accommodate the changes that were being necessitated,” Pelosi reportedly told Democrat members about the reconciliation package. “And we cannot be ready to say until the Senate passed the bill, we can’t do BIF [bipartisan infrastructure deal].”

“[W]e’re still waiting for the number because you cannot prove the design on the legislation without the number,” Pelosi explained. “And the president is working on that piece. He’s working on that piece.”

Pelosi’s reported attempt to whip the vote in favor of passing the “bipartisan” bill has not convinced far-left House members. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) told reporters Monday the bills are linked together and warned a Thursday vote could fail.

“The bills are linked. And they have to be linked in order for anything to pass the House,” Omar told reporters.

“Until that happens, there aren’t the votes for the infrastructure bill,” Jayapal said.

With the 2022 midterms right around the corner, the Democrat infighting has caused other Democrats to worry.

“The mistrust that exists currently between members will spread to mistrust between leadership and members, and I think that wouldn’t be healthy for our Congress accomplishing Biden’s agenda,” said Stephanie Murphy, who is facing state redistricting and a tough opponent while saddled with a voting record that is nearly identical to Pelosi’s.

“I would be deeply disappointed if she didn’t put the infrastructure bill on the floor as the resolution requires her to,” added Murphy.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

