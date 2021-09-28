https://politicrossing.com/staying-sane-in-tumultuous-times/

In an interview with One America News Network (OAN) that aired just this week, American Freedom Tour President Chris Widener explains the inspiration and purpose behind the American Freedom Tour.

The event series debuts in Jacksonville, Florida from Oct. 7-8.

Headliners include Donald Trump Jr., Kayleigh McEnany, Dan Bongino, Dinesh D’Souza, Sheriff David Clarke, and Lt. Col. Waldo Waldman. All speakers will be live and in person at each venue.

“I look at the last five years, and conservatives have been told how bad they are,” Widener explains. “They’re deplorable, they’re racist, they’re sexist, xenophobic, transphobic. They’ve been beaten up for five years.”

“I thought,” Widener continued, “wouldn’t it be amazing if we did some rallies around the country, and got conservatives together, so that folks could look around and say, ‘I’m not alone.’”

So, who is Chris Widener, the president of the American Freedom Tour? Consider his thoughts on mask mandates:

“To me, the mask thing is just a way to show you who’s boss. It’s something so simple and so trite. And in reality, what does it really take to put a mask on? But that’s just such a surface level of looking at it. You have to ask, ‘Why would I have to put this mask on?’ And if they can get me to do something really simple like that, what else can they increase it and slowly but surely take away your rights?”

Watch the entire interview on Rumble, or here:

Additional American Freedom Tour events are scheduled in Ohio, Missouri, and North Carolina. Additional locations will be announced on AmericanFreedomTour.com as they become available.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit AmericanFreedomTour.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

