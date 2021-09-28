https://magainstitute.com/the-maricopa-audit-is-a-game-changer-heres-why/

Because there has been so much confusion about what the Maricopa County forensic audit revealed, as versus what it didn’t, let me attempt to shed some light on the subject. The results of the audit decisively established that massive voter fraud occurred. Because of this, the 2020 Presidential Election in Arizona was not an honest contest. It was rigged. Perhaps the most damning piece of evidence was the conclusive proof that over 1 million subpoenaed files were anonymously deleted the day before the audit was to commence.

Despite the evidence, the media has consistently reported that in the final tally Biden’s margin of victory actually increased. This is all they are reporting. It’s an obvious attempt to deflect and to deceive the American people. They maintain that this is important, but it’s not. It’s irrelevant.

It would be like saying that the verdict in a murder trial by twelve jurors was valid even though it was revealed that they had been paid off to acquit the accused. Once jury tampering is established, their verdict would be set aside. The same thing should be true in the Arizona Presidential vote. Fraud vitiates everything.

Because massive fraud was proven, the certification of the election should be rescinded, but will it be? Based on what has transpired since last November, many people doubt that it will. They suspect that nothing will happen, but this is substantially different than other initiatives. This isn’t the My Pillow Guy hosting a symposium that concludes there was fraud.

What happened with the Arizona forensic audit is far different. The results of the audit have been placed in the official record of the Arizona Legislature. The Arizona State Senate, based on the findings of the Cyber Ninjas, has verified that massive voter fraud actually took place. Their findings constitute real evidence, not speculative evidence. Because what the My Pillow Guy produced was not part of the legal system, it could easily be dismissed and it was. What the Arizona Legislature has done, because it represents the work of duly elected officials, cannot be dismissed nearly as easily.

But, you might maintain, doesn’t all of the legislative authority really reside in Washington D.C., with Schumer and Pelosi? No, not in this case; it does not. Where elections are concerned, according to the Constitution, each state legislature or general assembly has the power, authority and legitimate standing where voting is concerned.

There is a reason why this is true. Historically, when each state relinquished its sovereignty to join the United States of America, in reciprocity they maintained the right to choose their own representatives. This includes who they chose to be President. So, when the Arizona Senate proved there was fraud, sending recommendations for criminal prosecution to their Attorney General, this was the true news story—not that recounting fraudulent votes would have any validity at all.

What the media has been reporting is nonsense, but why would they do that? It’s because they are corrupt and have been willing to deceive Americans for years. That they have been broadcasting a false narrative should not surprise you at all. It’s what they do. It’s who they are. Hang in there. What was discovered in Maricopa County was good news.

