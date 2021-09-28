https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/ari-j-kaufman/2021/09/28/the-only-gop-congressman-clueless-enough-to-oppose-funding-israels-iron-dome-n1481979

While the Hamas Squad and other Democrats voted to place civilians in danger, Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie was the only Republican clueless enough to oppose a bill to fund the vital Iron Dome.

The air defense system ensures the safety of Jews, Christians, and Arabs. It has saved countless lives in Israel against rocket attacks from Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and Hezbollah.

Massie was joined in his ignorant bigotry last week by noxious Democrat Reps. Cori Bush, Andre Carson, Jesus Garcia, Raúl Grijalva, Marie Newman, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez infamously voted “present,” then naively rationalized her decision.

The bill passed the House 420-9 and now awaits a Senate vote.

On Monday, in response to an American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Facebook post with a picture of the congressman and the caption, “When Israel faced rocket attacks, Thomas Massie voted against Iron Dome,” the libertarian icon accused AIPAC of “foreign interference” in U.S. elections, despite the “American” in the lobbying organization’s name.

How is THIS not foreign interference in our elections? pic.twitter.com/O5LSToIBUO — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 27, 2021

This led to deserved online mockery.

Dear ignorant moron, AIPAC is an American organization made up exclusively of Americans. That’s why them criticizing you for being the only Republican to vote with the squad against committed Iron Dome funding is not “foreign interference”. https://t.co/p6kYjtfhlg — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 27, 2021

When will the @TheJusticeDept do its job and register AIPAC as a foreign agent? pic.twitter.com/FOkRzcrmJM — Jorge Bergoglio (@HereIsJorge) September 27, 2021

AIPAC also replied, “We are proud that we are engaged in the democratic process to strengthen the U.S.-Israel relationship. Our bipartisan efforts are reflective of American values and interests. We will not be deterred in any way by ill-informed and illegitimate attacks on this important work.”

Massie, who represents a heavily Republican district in suburban Louisville and Cincinnati, has a history of opposing important endeavors for our chief Middle East ally and the U.S. as a whole.

In 2019, he was the only Republican who failed to condemn the anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement. He also voted against a bill that reaffirmed a strategic partnership between Israel and the United States.

Last year, when voting was required for the “Never Again Act” to expand Holocaust education programs, Massie was one of only five members of Congress to oppose the bill.

He also recently made asinine comparisons of COVID-19 mandates to the Holocaust.

Massie has a degree from MIT, but like many obstinate libertarians he clearly lacks common sense on international matters.

