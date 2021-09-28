https://www.theblaze.com/shows/pat-gray-unleashed/the-whole-biden-family-sucks---pat-gray-reacts-the-presidents-tweet

Prepare yourselves, America. Joe Biden’s new tax plan will “fundamentally change the structure and nature of the U.S. economy.”

In this clip, Pat Gray discussed the two-part economic plan and warned Americans to prepare themselves for what is ahead.

“If that doesn’t chill you to the bone, nothing will,” Pat said.

President Biden tweeted that Americans “have his word as a Biden” that he will not increase taxes for those who make less than $400,000 annually.

“What is that supposed to mean to me? The whole Biden family sucks,” Pat said. “That doesn’t exactly inspire confidence.”

