After dozens of Massachusetts Highway Patrol troopers resigned in the face of the mandatory COVID vaccine that takes effect in October, one freedom-loving person came to their rescue…

In response to the resignations, South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem tweeted:

“We value freedom, personal responsibility and law and order here in South Dakota,” adding “I would like to personally invite each of you to come and join our law enforcement community here.”

In a statement, the State Police Association of Massachusetts explained the development:

Throughout COVID, we have been on the front lines protecting the citizens of Massachusetts and beyond. Simply put, all we are asking for are the same basic accommodations that countless other departments have provided to their first responders, and to treat a COVID related illness as a line of duty injury.

To date, dozens of troopers have already submitted their resignation paperwork, some of whom plan to return to other departments offering reasonable alternatives such as mask wearing and regular testing. The State Police are already critically short staffed and acknowledged this by the unprecedented moves which took troopers from specialty units that investigate homicides, terrorism, computer crimes, arsons, gangs, narcotics, and human trafficking, and returned them to uniformed patrol.

The mandate was challenged in court this month but shot down by a judge last week. The attorney for troopers reported that “roughly 20-percent of State Police employees remain unvaccinated.” Those who sought to avoid the vaccine were looking to secure an accomodation for those “who’ve previously had COVID-19 or who choose not to get the vaccine for either medical, religious, or personal reasons to be able to take a weekly test and wear a mask on the job.”

Resignations could grow more in the weeks before the mandate takes effect in October.

