https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/28/this-is-big-centcom-commander-gen-mckenzie-testifies-under-oath-that-he-warned-joe-biden-of-afghanistan-collapse-which-biden-flat-out-denied/

CENTCOM Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie is testifying today on the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.

And his testimony looks very, very bad for Joe Biden:

Gen. McKenzie: “I recommended we keep 2,500 troops in Afghanistan.” Also says he predicted withdrawing them would cause the Afghan army to collapse and the Taliban taking over. Gen. Milley agrees. — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) September 28, 2021

BREAKING: Gen. McKenzie acknowledges reporting that he initially recommended to @POTUS that he maintain 2,500 troops in Afghanistan. His advise was that withdrawal would lead inevitably to collapse of Afghan forces and ultimately the Afghan government — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) September 28, 2021

But according to Joe Biden, no one ever offered such advice.

This is big — Biden has repeatedly denied this, but McKenzie says it under oath. https://t.co/UV4aDM22uu — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) September 28, 2021

Biden has denies that he received such advise. He told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that “no one” that he “can recall” advised him to keep a force of about 2,500 troops in Afghanistan — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) September 28, 2021

Gen. McKenzie today: “I recommended we keep 2,500 troops in Afghanistan.” President Biden to ABC last month: “No one said that to me that I can recall.” — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) September 28, 2021

Stephanopoulos: “Your military advisers did not tell you, ‘No, we should just keep 2,500 troops. It’s been a stable situation for the last several years. We can do that. We can continue to do that’?”⁰Biden: “No. No one said that to me that I can recall.” https://t.co/GG48rttcw9 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 28, 2021

Gen. McKenzie confirms he’d recommended @POTUS keep 2,500 troops in Afghanistan. Also says he advised that pulling US troops would lead to collapse of Afghan forces and gov. @JimInhofe asks, and McKenzie confirms Biden got it. But Biden said otherwise. https://t.co/pD7vtBV0sm pic.twitter.com/uKZvZ8T4z1 — Joe Gould (@reporterjoe) September 28, 2021

Sounds like someone’s lying.

How can this be? Biden has repeatedly said he received no such advice. https://t.co/gJjG4nzZnV — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) September 28, 2021

No one except the leader of central command, I guess 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/UqPzBfibQv — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 28, 2021

Before the left goes insane trying to reframe this as “everyone wanted to be out fully, this doesn’t matter”, Biden has repeatedly denied *publicly* he got this advice, instead of saying “I overruled them” and owning it. You know, like an accountable POTUS would do. https://t.co/rbcdeA1mFG — Magnus (@JacksonTDawes) September 28, 2021

We all knew this but now we have it under oath: despite the Biden WH’s claims, top generals recommended against full withdrawal & warned Afg would rapidly collapse to the Taliban https://t.co/8nVUaPq9V6 — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) September 28, 2021

This is a huge. 1. Pentagon told Biden that they needed to keep troops there to avoid a collapse (both Milley and McKenzie)…so they EXPECTED a collapse if we pulled out. 2. Biden took that information, pondered it, and decided to pull out against the military’s best advice. https://t.co/ZU5DFOmysV — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 28, 2021

Did Biden lie about the advice he was getting in order to validate his abandonment of Afghanistan? @SimonMarksFSN @IainDale https://t.co/6klVzPT7b5 — Martin in Yorkshire (@martinradio) September 28, 2021

I know the military is in CYA mode but if this is true, it rests solely with the White House https://t.co/X2do6MhaLD — Jonathan Salama (@JSalama5) September 28, 2021

Wow Biden overruled the military and our soldiers and tons of Afghans died https://t.co/WRuXlEOUDq — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 28, 2021

Joe Biden’s got some major explaining to do.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

