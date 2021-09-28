https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/28/this-is-big-centcom-commander-gen-mckenzie-testifies-under-oath-that-he-warned-joe-biden-of-afghanistan-collapse-which-biden-flat-out-denied/

CENTCOM Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie is testifying today on the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.

And his testimony looks very, very bad for Joe Biden:

But according to Joe Biden, no one ever offered such advice.

Sounds like someone’s lying.

Joe Biden’s got some major explaining to do.

