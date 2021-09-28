https://www.oann.com/totalenergies-china-three-gorges-to-form-electric-mobility-venture-in-china/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=totalenergies-china-three-gorges-to-form-electric-mobility-venture-in-china



FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is seen at a petrol station in Ressons, France, August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is seen at a petrol station in Ressons, France, August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

September 28, 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s TotalEnergies said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with China Three Gorges Corporation to establish a joint venture in electric mobility in China.

The venture will develop electric vehicle (EV) high-power charging infrastructure and services, TotalEnergies said.

“The joint venture’s growth perspectives are supported by China’s ambition to be carbon net neutral by 2060,” the company said in a joint statement with China Three Gorges.

TotalEnergies said on Monday that global oil demand was expected to peak before 2030, earlier than previously projected.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; writing by Matthieu Protard; editing by Jason Neely)

