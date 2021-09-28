https://trendingpolitics.com/traitor-general-milley-admits-to-leaking-information-against-former-president-trump-crugg/?utm_source=jdr

On Tuesday, General Mark Milley admitted that he leaked information about President Donald Trump’s presidency in an effort to undermine the former president and make him look bad.





The leak was made to the Washington Post’s Bob Woodward for his book Peril.

Check out what Breitbart reported:





Under questioning from Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Milley confirmed he spoke to the Washington Post’s Bob Woodward for his book Peril, coauthored with Robert Costa, as well as Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Phil Rucker for their book I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year, and the Wall Street Journal’s Michael Bender for his book Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost.

Milley is a key source for the Woodward and Costa book, detailing his frustration with President Trump and his staff on the handling of the Summer 2020 riots. He also detailed his disagreement with his June 2020 walk with law enforcement officials and President Trump to St. John’s Church outside Lafayette Square after it was burned by rioters the night before.





He also spoke to Woodward about his actions to reassure House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to prevent Trump from launching a nuclear weapon after the January 6th riots and his promise to his Chinese counterpart to notify China if Trump launched an attack. During the hearing, Blackburn asked Milley about if the accounts from the book were accurate. Milley deflected. “I haven’t read any of the books so I don’t know,” he claimed. “Let’s have you read the books and then let us know if you are accurately presented and portrayed,” Blackburn shot back. “Absolutely. Happy to do that,” Milley responded. The questioning from lawmakers was so difficult for Milley and other generals that they were forced to throw President Joe Biden under the bus at one point when they were discussing his botched withdrawal. United States military Central Command (CENTCOM) commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie along with Milley threw president Biden under the bus on Tuesday when they said that he warned the president that Afghanistan could easily collapse and recommended the United States keep a small amount of troops in the region. Biden refused. “By July, many intelligence reports grew more pessimistic, questioning whether any Afghan security forces would muster serious resistance and whether the government could hold on in Kabul, the capital. President Biden said on July 8 that the Afghan government was unlikely to fall and that there would be no chaotic evacuations of Americans similar to the end of the Vietnam War,” the New York Times reported in August. Biden has continuously lied that the collapse of Afghanistan was unpredictable and “was committed to ending the U.S. military role in the country,” according to the Wall Street Journal. Biden also claimed his only two options were complete withdrawal or a full, drawn-out conflict which now appears to be a lie. During his testimony in front of the House Armed Services Committee, Gen. McKenzie and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley threw Biden under the bus when they revealed how they told Biden to leave around 2,500 troops in Afghanistan to maintain peace. “I won’t share my personal recommendation to the president, but I will give you my honest opinion and my honest opinion and view shaped my recommendation. And I recommended that we maintain 2,500 troops in Afghanistan,” Milley said. Gen. McKenzie, however, went even further. “Gen. McKenzie acknowledges reporting that he initially recommended to @POTUS that he maintain 2,500 troops in Afghanistan. His advise (sic) was that withdrawal would lead inevitably to collapse of Afghan forces and ultimately the Afghan government,” Politico’s Lara Seligman reported. “I recommended we keep 2,500 troops in Afghanistan,” Washington Post opinion writer, Josh Rogin quoted Gen. McKenzie as saying. “Also says he predicted withdrawing them would cause the Afghan army to collapse and the Taliban taking over.” What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below!

