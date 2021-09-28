https://www.toddstarnes.com/values/military-values/video-milley-defends-secret-calls-to-chinese-military-leader/

Gen. Mark Milley was questioned about his involvement in the recent Afghanistan withdrawal Tuesday morning.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff defended his actions after being under fire for allegedly secret calls with the Chinese government in the final days of the Trump administration.

Gen. Milley justifies his secret call to China: “My oath is to support the Constitution of the United States of America against enemies foreign and domestic.” pic.twitter.com/11JsoBNdpL — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) September 28, 2021

