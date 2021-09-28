https://www.oann.com/u-s-chipmaker-micron-forecasts-first-quarter-revenue-below-estimates/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-chipmaker-micron-forecasts-first-quarter-revenue-below-estimates



FILE PHOTO: Micron Technology’s solid-state drive for data center customers is presented at a product launch event in San Francisco, U.S., October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Nellis/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Micron Technology’s solid-state drive for data center customers is presented at a product launch event in San Francisco, U.S., October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Nellis/File Photo

September 28, 2021

(Reuters) – Micron Technology Inc on Tuesday forecast first-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates, as shortages in chip-making materials appeared to be catching up with the memory chip maker.

The company forecast current-quarter revenue of $7.65 billion, plus or minus $200 million, while analysts on average were expecting $8.57 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

