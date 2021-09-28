https://www.oann.com/u-s-says-chinese-government-blocking-airplane-purchases/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-says-chinese-government-blocking-airplane-purchases



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during a Reuters interview at the Department of Commerce in Washington U.S., September 23, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque FILE PHOTO: U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during a Reuters interview at the Department of Commerce in Washington U.S., September 23, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

September 28, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Tuesday the Chinese government is blocking its domestic airlines from buying “tens of billions of dollars” in airplanes.

Raimondo said in remarks after a speech in Washington that China is not abiding by commitments to buy U.S. goods it made in 2020 as part of a trade deal. “I don’t know if Boeing is here… There’s tens of billions of dollars of planes that Chinese airlines want to buy but the Chinese government is standing in the way.”

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

