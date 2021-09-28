https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-consumer-confidence-hits-seven-month-low-goods-trade-deficit-widens_4020967.html

WASHINGTON—U.S. consumer confidence fell to a seven-month low in September as a relentless rise in COVID-19 cases deepened concerns about the economy’s near-term prospects, fitting in with expectations for a slowdown in growth in the third quarter.

The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday showed consumers less interested in buying a home and big-ticket items such as motor vehicles and major household appliances over the next six months. Consumers were also not as upbeat in their views of the labor market as in the prior month.

Economic activity has cooled in recent months as the boost from pandemic relief money faded and infections flared up, driven by the highly contagious variant of the coronavirus.

“But given that wave seems to be cresting, there’s hope confidence just hit its nadir,” said Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union in Vienna, Virginia. “Assuming predictions of Delta dropping hold true, this setback may be a three-month trough during the recovery rally.”

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index dropped to a reading of 109.3 this month from 115.2 in August. The third straight monthly decline pushed the index to the lowest level since February.

Shoppers at the King of Prussia Mall, United States’ largest retail shopping space, in King of Prussia, Pa., on Dec. 8, 2018. (Mark Makela/Reuters)

The measure, which places more emphasis on the labor market, has dropped 19.6 points from a peak of 128.9 in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index nudging up to 114.5.

“These back-to-back declines suggest consumers have grown more cautious and are likely to curtail spending going forward,” said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board in Washington.

Consumers’ inflation expectations over the next 12 months slipped to 6.5 percent from 6.7 percent last month. The Federal Reserve last week projected its key inflation measure at 3.7 percent this year. That was up from the 3.0 percent median the U.S. central bank projected back in June. The U.S. central bank has a flexible 2 percent inflation target.

The Conference Board’s so-called labor market differential, derived from data on respondents’ views on whether jobs are plentiful or hard to get, fell to a reading of 42.5 this month from 44.4 in August.

This measure closely correlates to the unemployment rate in the Labor Department’s closely watched employment report. September’s employment report is due to be released next Friday.

Stocks on Wall Street were trading lower. The dollar rose against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices fell.

House Prices Surge

Fewer households intended to buy long-lasting manufactured goods such as motor vehicles and household appliances like washing machines and clothes dryers this month. That supports expectations for a sharp slowdown in consumer spending this quarter, which will ultimately restrain economic growth.

Gross domestic product growth estimates for the third quarter are mostly below a 5 percent annualized rate. The economy grew at a 6.6 percent pace in the second quarter.

Expectations for slower GDP growth were reinforced by a separate report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday showing the goods trade deficit rose 0.9 percent to $87.6 billion in August as businesses imported more products to replenish inventories. Trade has subtracted from GDP growth for four straight quarters.

Imports of goods climbed 0.8 percent to $236.6 billion, lifted by consumer goods and industrial supplies. But imports of food, capital goods and motor vehicles fell. Motor vehicle imports were likely weighed down by a global shortage of semiconductors, which is impacting production.

Rising imports offset a 0.7 percent gain in goods exports to $149.0 billion, supported by industrial supplies and consumer goods. But the nation reported a decline in exports of capital goods, motor vehicles and food products. Exports are increasing as global economies continue to recover from the pandemic.

Some of the increase in imports ended up in warehouses at wholesalers and retailers. Wholesale inventories accelerated 1.2 percent last month after gaining 0.6 percent in July. Stocks at retailers edged up 0.1 percent after increasing 0.4 percent in July. Retail inventories were held back by a 1.5 percent tumble in stocks of motor vehicle. The drop, which followed a 0.2 percent gain in July, reflected shortages related to the scarcity of microchips.

Retail inventories excluding autos, which go into the calculation of GDP, rose 0.6 percent after advancing 0.5 percent in the prior month. Business inventories were sharply drawn down in the first half of the year. Last month’s increase should soften the hit to GDP growth from the widening goods trade deficit.

News on the housing market was discouraging, with the Conference Board survey showing less enthusiasm among consumers for home purchases over the next six months amid higher house prices, which are pushing homeownership out of the reach of many.

A third report on Tuesday showed the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index surged a record 19.7 percent in July from a year ago after accelerating 18.7 percent in June.

Sustained house price inflation was corroborated by a fourth report from the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) showing house prices soared a record 19.2 percent in the 12 months through July. That followed an 18.9 percent jump in June.

By Lucia Mutikani

