Video captured the shocking moment that a gang of purported shoplifters sauntered into a Chicago-area Ulta Beauty store location during broad daylight hours and cleared shelves of high-end beauty products.

The incident is yet another example of the skyrocketing crime rate in the Chicago area and shows that violent crime is not the only thing the Windy City has to fear.

What are the details?

A Tuesday report from the

Daily Mail explained that the group that reportedly stole from the Ulta store in the crime-ridden city was one of three “organized shoplifting gangs” that have struck luxury stores across the city.

Video footage captured the moment that the hooded suspects swiped clean makeup shelves containing expensive designer makeup and shoved the merchandise into black trash bags.

The unnamed bystander filming the shocking display could be heard saying, “Look at this! Wow. Insane. This is in the middle of Ulta, right now!”

Audio footage also captured the high-pitched tone of a security alarm ringing out during the incident.

A spokesperson for the store told

Fox News that store personnel were aware of the incident and had reported it to police.

Ulta isn’t the only store that’s been hit by shoplifters — the outlet noted that other high-end stores including Burberry and Bottega Veneta have reportedly suffered losses of thousands of dollars due to the concerning new trend.

“One of those gangs has been targeting upmarket designer stores on the city’s Magnificent Mile, whose businesses were hit by looting in summer 2020 during riots in the wake of George Floyd’s murder,” the Daily Mail report continued.



Two of the gangs have reportedly targeted at least three Ulta stores in the city, and the third gang has reportedly been raiding drugs stores for cigarettes.

According to a Tuesday report from

WLS-TV, the thieves were able to get away with at least $10,000 in merchandise during the raid.

A spokesperson for Ulta told the station, “At Ulta Beauty, the safety of our associates and guests is our highest priority. We are aware of the criminal activity at our Norridge store over the weekend and are cooperating with local police as they conduct the investigation. We are thankful that no one in the store was harmed during this incident and will continue to work with authorities and our security partners to ensure our stores are safe destinations for all.”

Authorities have not taken anyone into custody in connection with the incident and are investigating the crime as retail theft.

