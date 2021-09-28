https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/28/visibly-uncomfortable-gens-milley-and-mckenzie-refuse-to-call-joe-bidens-apparent-lie-about-afghanistan-withdrawal-a-false-statement-video/

CENTCOM Commander Kenneth McKenzie and Trump admin Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley both testified today that they had warned Joe Biden that a reckless withdrawal of the U.S. military from Afghanistan would result in Afghan security forces’ collapse and the Taliban’s return to power. Their testimony thoroughly undercut Biden’s previous claim that no one had ever given him such warnings.

At least that’s how it looks to us. Apparently Generals McKenzie and Milley aren’t ready to see it that way yet.

Here’s what happened when Republican Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan asked them if Joe Biden had lied:

Once more for Gen. Milley, since he seems to be suffering from a severe case of willful amnesia:

It’s what Milley and McKenzie refuse to say that speaks volumes.

Gen. Mark Milley contradicts his earlier testimony on Afghanistan withdrawal — and calls it ‘a logistical success but a strategic failure’

