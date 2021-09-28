https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/28/visibly-uncomfortable-gens-milley-and-mckenzie-refuse-to-call-joe-bidens-apparent-lie-about-afghanistan-withdrawal-a-false-statement-video/

CENTCOM Commander Kenneth McKenzie and Trump admin Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley both testified today that they had warned Joe Biden that a reckless withdrawal of the U.S. military from Afghanistan would result in Afghan security forces’ collapse and the Taliban’s return to power. Their testimony thoroughly undercut Biden’s previous claim that no one had ever given him such warnings.

At least that’s how it looks to us. Apparently Generals McKenzie and Milley aren’t ready to see it that way yet.

Here’s what happened when Republican Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan asked them if Joe Biden had lied:

“You do not have to cover for the President when he’s not telling the truth. Was that a false statement or not?” Senator Dan Sullivan grills Generals Milley and McKenzie who refuse to explicitly contradict Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/7sRARe5eo0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 28, 2021

Once more for Gen. Milley, since he seems to be suffering from a severe case of willful amnesia:

Gen. McKenzie confirms he’d recommended @POTUS keep 2,500 troops in Afghanistan. Also says he advised that pulling US troops would lead to collapse of Afghan forces and gov. @JimInhofe asks, and McKenzie confirms Biden got it. But Biden said otherwise. https://t.co/pD7vtBV0sm pic.twitter.com/uKZvZ8T4z1 — Joe Gould (@reporterjoe) September 28, 2021

It’s what Milley and McKenzie refuse to say that speaks volumes.

