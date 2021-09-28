https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/28/wapo-fact-checker-glenn-kessler-wants-people-to-judge-for-themselves-whether-joe-biden-said-what-he-clearly-said-on-video-about-afghanistan-withdrawal/

Protecting Joe Biden is a big job on a normal day. On a day when he gets busted for apparently lying about the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, only the heaviest of lifting will do.

Jennifer Rubin was right there to answer the call and lend a hand. Her Washington Post colleague Glenn Kessler wasn’t far behind:

Here’s the rest of his answer that was snipped from this RNC clip, presumably because it suggests he was answering a question about whether advisors said the situation would stay stable with 2,500 troops. https://t.co/EzwO1RHA3q pic.twitter.com/Wobjrzpfzb — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 28, 2021

FWIW, Biden’s answers are imprecise and it’s not clear exactly what he’s referencing. He could be answering the 2,500-troop question. People should watch the full clip and judge for themselves. — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 28, 2021

We did watch the full clip, Glenn. And it sounds like, unless Gens. McKenzie and Milley committed perjury, Joe Biden lied when he said “no one” in the military had warned him about the dangers of recklessly withdrawing American troops from Afghanistan.

Glenn, what is it, would you say, that it is you do around here? https://t.co/F2ALt74fAd — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 28, 2021

He’s a fact-checker, dammit.

That’s apparently a meaningless term these days.

Decisive fact-check there, Glenn — Lord Acton-A-Fool (@LordActonAFool) September 28, 2021

Zero to four Pinocchios, plus/minus 4…just judge yourself. — Tom Crittenden (@tmcrittenden) September 28, 2021

Kessler is outdoing himself in the embarrassment department today. https://t.co/mjoeMTiv1V — Chris Averill (@ChrisAverillMT) September 28, 2021

are you not doing fact-checking any more? — Joe Colangelo (@Itsjoeco) September 28, 2021

Fact checking has now become “meh, just make up your own mind.” — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 28, 2021

Facts are in the eye of the beholder as long as that beholder is liberal and supports liberal narratives.

What is imprecise about “No. No one said that to me that I can recall.”? The question is did anyone recommend leaving 2,500 troops to maintain stability? “No.” — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 28, 2021

I remember when you would’ve called this obvious bullshit a lie. https://t.co/kFMtyj2CLS — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) September 28, 2021

How many years ago was that?

Glenn, honestly, are you truly not embarrassed by this type of post? Do you have no pride at all, or is taking one for the team more important? — Andy Hughes (@Ahughes584) September 28, 2021

All of the above.

Democracy is dying in darkness. Or something. — John William (@JohnW1115) September 28, 2021

