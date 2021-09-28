https://hannity.com/media-room/watch-hannity-and-ingraham-do-their-best-biden-impersonations/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=watch-hannity-and-ingraham-do-their-best-biden-impersonations

Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham both performed their best Joe Biden impersonations Monday night; staring quietly into the camera and making bizarre statements before cutting their microphones mid-statement.

For comparison, Biden delivered a rambling 7-minute address last week on his failing domestic and foreign policy agenda; claiming he “inherited” a series of problems from the Trump administration.

“We’ve seen the withdrawal from Afghanistan, threats of a government shutdown, members of your own party are still divided over your agenda. What do you say to Americans who say you haven’t delivered on your promises?” asked one reporter.

“Take a look at what I inherited when I came into office!” deflected Biden. “I can go down the list… Let’s talk about my economic plan. The economic plan, every element is overwhelmingly popular. The problem is not everyone knows what’s in that plan.”

“Trillionaires and billionaires are doing very, very well… You all know it,” stated the Commander-in-Chief.

Biden is asked about his disastrous Presidency and what he says to Americans who say he hasn’t delivered on his promise of “competence” He babbles for 7 minutes about how he has “a plan” that is “overwhelmingly popular” & “in context” he says “it’s going to take some time” pic.twitter.com/uepWoPbvcK — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 24, 2021

A new survey from Morning Consult spells more bad news for Joe Biden, with roughly 6 in 10 saying the country has “seriously gone off on the wrong track.”

“The study, conducted from Saturday to Monday, found that 61 percent of respondents believe the country is on the wrong track, compared to just 39 percent who say the country is ‘going in the right direction,’” reports The Hill.

“The survey also found a record-low overall approval rating for Biden at 47 percent, with 49 percent saying they disapproved of the president’s job performance overall,” adds the website.

Trump approval outpacing Biden’s in new poll https://t.co/ojJS1kaVyM pic.twitter.com/bUoEJujoOw — New York Post (@nypost) September 23, 2021

Biden approval sinks to 44 percent in new Pew poll https://t.co/t0HahYVO50 pic.twitter.com/hn9MSRCvqp — The Hill (@thehill) September 23, 2021

Watch Hannity and Ingraham above.

