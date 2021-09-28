https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/28/watch-nba-star-bradley-beal-clarifies-his-stance-on-the-covid-19-vaccine/

NBA star Bradley Beal clarified his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine after this video from yesterday started going viral where he asked some very pointed questions to reporters challenging why he needed to get since 1. he has antibodies from a previous infection and 2. vaccinated individuals can still get and transmit Covid:

But today he made it clear that he’s “still considering getting the vaccine” and “not sitting up here advocating that you shouldn’t get the vaccine”:

He’s also reportedly still in the 60-day window of the infection that kept him out of the Olympics:

Watch for yourself:

