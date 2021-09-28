https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/28/watch-nba-star-bradley-beal-clarifies-his-stance-on-the-covid-19-vaccine/

NBA star Bradley Beal clarified his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine after this video from yesterday started going viral where he asked some very pointed questions to reporters challenging why he needed to get since 1. he has antibodies from a previous infection and 2. vaccinated individuals can still get and transmit Covid:

Here’s Bradley Beal on the covid vaccine. NBA players like Beal and Isaac, who both have had covid already, should have no vaccine mandates at all. pic.twitter.com/AeHP9HnXgJ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 28, 2021

But today he made it clear that he’s “still considering getting the vaccine” and “not sitting up here advocating that you shouldn’t get the vaccine”:

Bradley Beal is asked again about how he came to the personal decision not to get the COVID vaccine: “I’m still considering getting the vaccine, so one thing I want to make clear is that I’m not sitting up here advocating that you shouldn’t get the vaccine.” — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) September 28, 2021

He’s also reportedly still in the 60-day window of the infection that kept him out of the Olympics:

Beal said it was recommended he should not yet get the vaccine, because he is still within the 60-day window of having COVID. “I’m not sitting here saying I won’t get it.” — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) September 28, 2021

Watch for yourself:

🚨🚨MUST SEE🚨🚨 Wizards Bradley Beal clarifies yesterday’s comments that he does not believe “the vaccine is bad” and doesn’t want anyone to think he was advocating against others getting the vaccine. @wusa9 #DCAboveAll #vaccine FULL STORY: https://t.co/pmgN8kz71a pic.twitter.com/809xrfQjl9 — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) September 28, 2021

