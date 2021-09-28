https://hannity.com/media-room/watch-psaki-says-it-would-be-absurd-and-unfair-for-businesses-paying-higher-taxes-to-raise-prices/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=watch-psaki-says-it-would-be-absurd-and-unfair-for-businesses-paying-higher-taxes-to-raise-prices

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki raised the eyebrows of millions of Americans during her briefing Monday when she claimed it would be “unfair and absurd” for businesses paying higher taxes to raise their prices.

“Will the President sign that bill? Or will he insist on the changes so he can maintain his commitment that taxes won’t go up?” asked one reporter.

“In the past, companies have passed on these costs to consumers… We feel that that’s absurd and unfair, and the American people won’t stand for that!” said Psaki.

Joe Biden faced a growing backlash from both parties Monday after he bizarrely claimed that his massive $3.5 Trillion spending package actually costs “zero dollars” and won’t add to the national debt.

As more details of the plan emerge, moderate politicians are questioning some aspects of the proposal.

The Build Back Better agenda includes $79 billion for the IRS, $12 billion for electric cars, $3 billion for ‘Tree Equity’, and other far-left policies.

“My Build Back Better Agenda costs zero dollars. Instead of wasting money on tax breaks, loopholes, and tax evasion for big corporations and the wealthy, we can make a once-in-a-generation investment in working America. And it adds zero dollars to the national debt,” posted Biden on Twitter.

My Build Back Better Agenda costs zero dollars. Instead of wasting money on tax breaks, loopholes, and tax evasion for big corporations and the wealthy, we can make a once-in-a-generation investment in working America. And it adds zero dollars to the national debt. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 26, 2021

I strongly support the new infrastructure plan. It is not costless. https://t.co/ASNnWXtJNB — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) September 27, 2021

This is a lie. https://t.co/Fvc1FLVk1X — Congresswoman Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) September 27, 2021

“I have to admit, I thought this was from a parody account when I first read it,” Rep. Tenney said. “It was disturbing to see it was actually from our President. He thinks he can spend an unprecedented $3.5 trillion and not add a penny to the debt? This is who is in charge? Scary.”

They say the border’s closed. Hunter’s emails were Russian disinformation. We won’t leave any Americans behind in Afghanistan. Reins are whips. Trillions of dollars equals zero dollars. It’s good to know “grown-ups” are in charge now and leading the fight against misinformation. https://t.co/CEG2BCG8ue — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) September 27, 2021

