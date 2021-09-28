https://thelibertydaily.com/watch-this-extraordinary-explanation-by-nba-superstar-bradley-beal-about-why-he-wont-get-vaxxed/

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal has been to three All-Star games, including last year when he averaged over 30 points per game for the second season in a row. But he’s drawing attention off the court for his stance on vaccines. His reasoning behind his decision is extraordinary.

He has had Covid-19 in the past and acknowledges that he has antibodies, but that’s not the reason he won’t get the Covid-19 jabs. He is a popular superstar who has sway over the league, but he’s not invoking that privilege, either. Instead, he’s calling it how he sees it, that every player, coach, and citizen will make personal choices about the vaccines and his is to not take it.

“I don’t feel pressure, I don’t think you can pressure anybody to making a decision about their body or what they put into their body,” said Beal, 28, according to NBC Sports. “We can have this conversation about a lot of different topics besides vaccines, too. You can’t necessarily force anybody. I think you kind of let people come into their own about it.”

He did remind the shocked journalists at his press conference that every single one of them has been vaccinated and any of them could catch the disease, as well as spread it to others. They didn’t object. When asked if his having had Covid-19 in the past weighed on his decision, he said it didn’t.

“Yeah, I had it, but that doesn’t mean I can’t get it again,” he said. “I mean, it’s no different than somebody with the vaccine. Yes, I developed antibodies for it, so my chances will be less likely for it as well. It’s still a possibility, just like there are players and coaches and staff who are vaxxed that are missing camp as well.”

He then turned to the elephant in the Covid-19 room that no journalist or member of our government is willing to discuss openly. If the vaccines work, why aren’t they working?

“I would like an explanation to people with vaccines. Why are they still getting COVID?” Beal questioned. “If that’s something we’re supposed to highly be protected from, that’s funny that it only reduces your chances of going to the hospital. It doesn’t eliminate anyone from getting COVID.”

While most celebrities are using their platforms to push their fans towards getting vaxxed, some brave people are bucking the system and speaking the truth about Covid-19, the “vaccines,” and personal choice. Bradley Beal is one of them.

