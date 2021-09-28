https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/615303c0bbafd42ff58c1444
The French government has said it is slashing the number of visas available for people from Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia, complaining that those countries are not taking back the migrants that France …
The Japanese government has confirmed it will lift Covid-19 state of emergency measures on Thursday, marking the first time in nearly six months that no prefectures will be under that level of restric…
A Public Health England Technical briefing released in September 2021 entitled “SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern and variants under investigation in England” has some findings that do not bode well for …
A student who threw an egg at President Emmanuel Macron, has been involuntarily institutionalized, French prosecutors said. He is being investigated for allegedly assaulting a public servant….
The number of voters whose existence could not be verified in a database used by Arizona auditors far outnumbers Joe Biden’s supposed “lead” of 10,457 votes in the state of Arizona in the 2020 electio…