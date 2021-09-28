https://www.oann.com/wto-chief-says-trade-must-do-more-to-address-devastating-vaccine-inequity/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=wto-chief-says-trade-must-do-more-to-address-devastating-vaccine-inequity



World Trade Organization (WTO) director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala speaks during the opening session of the WTO Public Forum in Geneva, Switzerland, September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse World Trade Organization (WTO) director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala speaks during the opening session of the WTO Public Forum in Geneva, Switzerland, September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

September 28, 2021

GENEVA (Reuters) – The head of the World Trade Organization said on Tuesday that the low COVID-19 vaccination rate of around 4% in Africa was “devastating”, saying that trade should help address vaccine inequity.

WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s remarks came at the opening session of a Geneva-based trade event alongside South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa.

(Reporting by Emma Farge and Thomas Escritt)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

