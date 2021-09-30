https://scottrasmussen.com/73-oppose-plan-requiring-banks-to-notify-irs-of-all-personal-transactions-over-600/

A proposal has been made that would require banks to notify the IRS of every transaction of $600 or more made by every American. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that just 18% of voters favor this plan while 73% are opposed.

Those totals include 6% who Strongly Favor the plan and 59% who are Strongly Opposed.

This effort to give IRS more access to personal financial information is opposed by 86% of Republicans, 71% of Independents, and 62% of Democrats.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 Registered Voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on September 24-25, 2021. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of Registered Voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

