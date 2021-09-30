https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/biden-heads-capitol-hill-try-broke-deals-his-spending-bill-save-legislative?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Biden is going to Capitol Hill on Friday to talk with members of his Democratic Party to try to broker a deal that allows the House to pass his $1 trillion infrastructure bill, then his estimated $3.5 trillion spending package packed with numerous progressive initiatives, including ones on education, healthcare and climate.

The infrastructure bill was scheduled for a vote Thursday, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi postponed the process when it became clear the progressives in her Democratic conference would not deliver enough votes for passage. They have insisted the more expensive bill, full of social safety net spending, should be voted on first.

Passage of the $3.5 trillion bill is being held up in the evenly split Senate by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a moderate with concerns about the price tag and how Congress intends to pay for it. His top line number is reportedly $1.5 trillion.

