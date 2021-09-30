https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/574784-biden-signs-bill-to-avert-shutdown

President BidenJoe BidenArizona Democrats, activists eye protential primary challenge to Sinema over Biden agenda, filibuster Biden and the Border Patrol: So good to have the ‘adults’ back in charge Dental coverage for Medicare recipients divides parties MORE on Thursday signed a stopgap bill that will keep the government funded through early December, narrowly averting a government shutdown.

The House and Senate each passed the continuing resolution earlier Thursday. The bill funds government operations through Dec. 3 and includes $28.6 billion in additional disaster relief and $6.3 billion for Afghan refugee resettlement, as requested by the White House.

Government funds were due to run out at midnight.

Tonight I signed the continuing resolution to fund our government through December. It funds critical needs like our COVID-19 response, resettling our Afghan allies, and disaster assistance — and gives us more time to pass longer-term funding and deliver for the American people. pic.twitter.com/sUCtKugVto — President Biden (@POTUS) September 30, 2021

Last week, the House passed a nearly identical stopgap funding bill along party lines that also included a provision that would have suspended the debt limit until mid-December of next year. Senate Republicans, who have refused to vote to suspend or raise the debt ceiling because of Democrats’ plans to pass a multitrillion reconciliation package, blocked the bill on Monday evening.

The measure that Biden signed into law on Thursday does not include a provision suspending the debt ceiling. It passed the Senate in a 65-35 vote and cleared the House in a 254-175 vote.

The White House last week began preparing agencies for the possibility of a government shutdown, as is standard practice when government funding deadlines loom.

While averting a shutdown will provide some relief at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Biden is in the process of trying to unify Democrats behind passing the Senate-approved infrastructure bill and a larger reconciliation package that includes a laundry list of his economic priorities.

The administration also needs Congress to act on the debt ceiling. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Janet Louise YellenBy refusing to raise the debt limit, Republicans are gambling with Americans’ Social Security benefits The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Alibaba – To vote or not? Pelosi faces infrastructure decision Congress poised to avert shutdown, but brawl looms on debt MORE warned this week that the debt limit must be raised by Oct. 18.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki Jen PsakiThe Memo: Generals’ testimony on Afghanistan hurts Biden’s credibility Biden gets more aggressive with agenda in balance House lawmakers press Pentagon over Afghanistan withdrawal MORE on Thursday accused Republicans of treating the debt ceiling “like a game.”

“Republicans are playing politics with an economic catastrophe and they’re treating a calamity for working families like a D.C. game,” Psaki said, noting that the administration would keep up the pressure on Republicans on the issue.

