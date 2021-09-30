https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-special-counsel-john-durham-issues-new-subpoenas-targeting-hillary-clinton-law-firm/

Posted by Kane on September 30, 2021

Perkins Coie and Rodney Joffe received subpoenas…

Durham Issues New Subpoenas Targeting Clinton Campaign Law Firm

Special Counsel John Durham has reportedly handed down a new set of subpoenas, including to a law firm with ties to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign. Investigators from the special counsel’s office are seeking additional documents from Sussmann’s former law firm, Perkins Coie, an indication that Durham may be looking to add to Sussmann’s charges or to bring cases against other defendants.

Andrew McCarthy has a new column on the subpoenas…

