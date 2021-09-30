https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-special-counsel-john-durham-issues-new-subpoenas-targeting-hillary-clinton-law-firm/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Perkins Coie and Rodney Joffe received subpoenas…
Special Counsel Durham has issued at least one more subpoena, this to Perkins Coie, a law firm connected to Clinton 2016 campaign, according to sources familiar. Tech exec Rodney Joffe also received a subpoena. A source says he was mentioned in Sussman’s indictment, not by name.
— Jake Gibson (@JakeBGibson) September 30, 2021
Durham Issues New Subpoenas Targeting Clinton Campaign Law Firm
Special Counsel John Durham has reportedly handed down a new set of subpoenas, including to a law firm with ties to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign. Investigators from the special counsel’s office are seeking additional documents from Sussmann’s former law firm, Perkins Coie, an indication that Durham may be looking to add to Sussmann’s charges or to bring cases against other defendants.
Andrew McCarthy has a new column on the subpoenas…
Durham Subpoena Report Consistent with Investigative Focus on Clinton Campaign | Opinion by @AndrewCMcCarthy https://t.co/Nb7aQ2czfY
— National Review (@NRO) September 30, 2021