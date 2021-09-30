http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/wrPfiWbmGgQ/

On Thursday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) stated that President Joe Biden never had any intention of holding the Taliban to the Doha agreement and was going to withdraw from Afghanistan no matter what the circumstances were and Afghanistan “is the one case in which President Biden said, well, Donald Trump had a policy and agreement, I can’t do anything about it.”

Host Hugh Hewitt asked, “Do you believe there was any intention, ever, to enforce the conditions of the Doha agreement by President Biden?”

Cotton answered, “No, not all, Hugh. And Gen. Milley also testified in the Senate that, aside — putting aside the question of violence against American troops, the Taliban never fully honored a single other term or condition of that agreement. Joe Biden made it clear, at the very beginning, that he was going to withdraw from Afghanistan no matter what, in total disregard for the lack of consequences and the advice of his senior commanders. And this is the one case in which President Biden said, well, Donald Trump had a policy and agreement, I can’t do anything about it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

