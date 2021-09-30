https://www.themix.net/2021/09/country-star-jason-aldean-stands-by-his-wife-after-shes-attacked-for-bashing-biden/

Brittany Aldean, the wife of country music star Jason Aldean, found herself in hot water over the weekend after she posted photos of herself and her children wearing an anti-Joe Biden t-shirt. Instead of turning on his wife in the face of this backlash, however, Jason is standing by her.

Brittany’s Anti-Biden Gear

Check out Brittany’s post below:

Brittany’s first photo showed her wearing a shirt that said “Anti Biden Social Club.” The next photo showed her and Jason’s children, Memphis, 3, and Navy, 2, wearing shirts that read “Hidin’ from Biden.”

Jason Defends Brittany

Though Jason wasn’t pictured wearing any anti-Biden merchandise, he made it clear he supports what his wife was doing in the images.

Here’s a post lashing out at Brittany:

Brittany Aldean, wife of Jason Aldean (country singer) does nothing but trash President Biden and she is teaching their children to do it was well. She has no class. — Nurse for Democracy (@tina_martens) September 26, 2021

Others stand by her:

Brittany Aldean, wife of country music star Jason Aldean, made waves this week after posting pictures of her family, including her children, donning anti-Biden gear…BRAVO!! — Anthony (@Tony19542) September 30, 2021

When one female commenter tried to attack Brittany for using her children as “political props,” Jason went off on her.

“Watch ur mouth lady! We will teach our kids what we think is right and what we think is best for their future,” he said, according to The Washington Post. “If you think what is happening right now is ‘great’ for the future of our kids and grandkids, u are delusional!”

“Definitely better than what we got now!” Jason added. “Please tell me one thing that the current administration has done that is positive? Just 1!!!”

Clearly, Jason and Brittany are a couple that see eye to eye when it comes to politics!

Brittany’s Message To The Left

Brittany previously landed herself in trouble with the left by taking to Instagram just after the 2020 election to post a photo of herself wearing a sweatshirt with Donald Trump’s name on it that read, “… STILL MY PRESIDENT.”

She fired back at this backlash she got for that by saying that she was speaking out for the many Americans who are too afraid to be open about their support of Trump due to fears of backlash.

“I WILL CONTINUE TO SPEAK. FOR THE PEOPLE THAT MESSAGE ME AND AREN’T ABLE (FOR FEAR OF LOSING BUSINESS OR FRIENDS) IT IS DISGUSTING TO ME THAT ‘FREEDOM OF SPEECH’ APPLIES TO EVERYONE BUT REPUBLICANS,” she wrote in another post, according to Fox News.

“I personally don’t give a damn if people don’t agree with me,” she added at the time. “I think it’s important now more than ever to stand for what you believe, even if it ‘goes against the grain.’ Do your research, and form your own opinion – speak out if you wish. But most importantly, don’t bully people who feel differently than you.”

The Aldeans are two of the only celebrities out there who are willing to openly support Trump and condemn Biden. Since the entertainment industry is run by liberals, most stars are too afraid to be this open if they are conservative.

