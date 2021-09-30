https://noqreport.com/2021/09/30/covid-protests-are-sweeping-the-world-wheres-the-media/

The world has had it with COVID mandates and lockdowns. People are taking to the streets worldwide. Why won't our leaders pay attention? Do most Americans even know about these protests? The lefty news outlets seem to "forget" the world is fighting back against COVID tyranny.

Here is an update showing some of the countries that are fighting back across the globe. Slovenia

The tiny country of Slovenia just saw its second COVID passport- mandate protest . Ten thousand fed-up Slovenians attempted to shut down a freeway in the nation’s capital of Ljubljana, shouting “Freedom” and carrying signs that read “Stop Corona Fascism.” Police tried to disperse the crowd with tear gas and water cannons. The people responded by throwing projectiles of various sorts at the cops.

The protests come on the heels of the death of a healthy 20-year-old woman who died of a stroke two weeks after being vaccinated with a Johnson and Johnson vaccination. Slovenia has dropped the J&J jab until further notice. Italy

Italy was pummeled by COVID last year. They’ve since racked up 130,870 COVID deaths, the second-highest in Europe (Britain has thus far lost 136,375 people to COVID).

Today, people are marching […]