https://magainstitute.com/democrats-the-party-of-racism-segregation-and-assassination/

Democrats are at the root of our nation’s racial divide. Predictably Democrats are most vicious and display their unbarred racism when characterizing right-leaning African-Americans or other minority individuals–those who have the temerity to formulate their own opinion.

Consider the unrelenting media and political hatchet jobs on Armstrong Williams, Condoleezza Rice, Allen West, Jason Whitlock, Clarence Thomas, Senator Tim Scott, Alan Keyes, the late Herman Cain, Kim Klacik, Herschel Walker, Vernon Jones, Mia Love, and Candace Owens, among legions of others.

Teeing off on Larry Elder

– Advertisement –

Larry Elder, the conservative columnist and radio talk show host, was in the sights of hate-filled Democrats last month, as he became the front-running Republican candidate for the California governorship. Gavin Newsome somehow held onto his post, but not before Elder had to endure a shameful display of blatant bigotry published, in particular, by the Los Angeles Times.

Beyond Erika Smith’s inaccurate, hateful article, “Larry Elder is the Black face of white supremacy. You’ve been warned,” the L.A. Times has unleashed a bevy of smears, slander, and sordid editorials attacking Elder’s character, competence, and credibility. (Miraculously, Joe Biden has enjoyed years of free passes on these issues.)

– Advertisement –

Each of us is entitled to disagree with a political candidate’s view. None of us should resort to ad hominemattacks, racism, and character assassination. How are Democrats able to persist in their bias, bigotry, and outright discrimination?

Between 93% and 96% of American media is controlled by Leftists, including book and magazine publishing, major newspapers, Internet tech giants, and television. The Left dominates in U.S. schools, Hollywood, and popular culture in general. Where among them are the voices of reason, fairness, truth, and justice? Pretty much nowhere.

An Ignominious Record

Even a cursory review of American history, starting with Abraham Lincoln and the Emancipation Proclamation, reveals that the Democrat Party has long practiced and still exhibits racist behavior on many levels. Who formed the Confederate States of America? Southern Democrats.

President Lincoln, the 16th in U.S. history, was shot and killed while watching a play, “Our American Cousin,” at Ford’s Theater in Washington, D.C., on April 14th, 1865 by John Wilkes Booth. Lincoln was 56 years old, had just been re-elected to his 2nd term and, along with millions of other Americans, was celebrating the end of the U.S. Civil War, which occurred on April 9th. Wilkes, a leading actor of that era, was sympathetic to the Democrats and their opposition to Lincoln.

Prior to the U.S. Civil War, and then for 27 months following the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, who owned slaves? Democrats. With exceedingly few exceptions, Republicans did not own slaves. ****

Who lynched nearly 3,600 blacks and 1,200 white abolitionists? From 1882 to 1968, primarily throughout the South, with the annual peak occurring in the late 1800s, when one party acted to enforce white supremacy? In a word: Democrats.

Their Sordid History

Who created the Ku Klux Klan? Politifacts says: “Back in the mid-19th century, various clans in the South acted as a ‘strong arm‘ for many local Democratic politicians…” A Confederate general, “believed to be the KKK’s first Grand Dragon even spoke at the 1868 Democratic National Convention.” While Democrats technically didn’t launch the KKK, they played along.

Who blocked and delayed women’s suffrage, for some 79 years? At the critical junctures, it was Democrats. Who upheld segregation throughout the early 1900s, during World War II, and into the 1950s and 1960s? Democrats. Who posted signs that said, “Colored drinking fountain,” or, “Colored bathroom?” Democrats.

Who stood at the doorway of high schools and institutions of higher learning and said to African Americans you may not attend? Democrats. Who interned Japanese American citizens during World War II, for three years? President Franklin Roosevelt, a Democrat.

Assassins and Segregationists

Who murdered John F. Kennedy, the 36th president of the U.S., in Dallas, on November 22nd 1963? Lee Harvey Oswald, acting alone, shot and killed JFK. This is explained in intricate detail by Gerald Posner in his landmark book Case Closed (1993). Mr. Posner dislodged every conceivable stone in reaching his conclusion.

After illuminating Posner’s work in a 25-page feature, U.S. News & World Report declared it would never review another book on the topic because the case was closed. Oswald was a Leftist, who viewed communism favorably and espoused Marxist theory.

Who murdered Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.? On April 4th, 1968, James Earl Ray, a segregationist, assassinated MLK in Memphis. Ray, who fled to England, was subsequently captured.

Thus Lincoln, Kennedy, and King, each of whom had great potential for expanding the rights and acceptance of African Americans, were cut down in their prime, by murderers who were politically Left.

Democrats, of course, prefer that none of the above is known and circulated, so please share this far and wide.

– Advertisement –





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

