APOCALYPSE NOW: Feinstein Warns ‘PEOPLE WILL DIE’ if Gov Shuts Down

posted by Hannity Staff – 1.19.18

Leading Democrats have officially abandoned their dire predictions of ‘Armageddon’ surrounding the GOP tax cuts, but are now warning that “people will die” should the government shut down Friday evening; saying the move will cause “necessary functions” to cease for civilians throughout the country.

Left-leaning Senator Dianne Feinstein escalated her war of words with her Congressional opponents on Thursday, breathlessly claiming the pending shutdown would likely cause death and destruction for an untold number of Americans.

“Shutting down the government is a very serious thing. People die, accidents happen. You don’t know. Necessary functions can cease,” Feinstein told CNN.

“There is no specific list you can look at and make a judgment: ‘Well everything is going to be just fine.’ You can’t make that judgment. So, I think it’s a last resort. And I’m really hopeful we don’t get to it,” she added.

Despite the liberal Senator’s concerns, Feinstein announced she will not vote for any budget deal that doesn’t include a ‘Dream Act.’

“I won’t vote for a CR without the Dream Act. We need to get the Dream Act passed, negotiate a multi-year budget agreement and fund the government through September, and we need to do so now,” Feinstein tweeted.