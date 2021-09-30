https://nypost.com/2021/09/30/katie-couric-eviscerates-diane-sawyer-that-woman-must-be-stopped/

Katie Couric slammed Diane Sawyer in her new memoir, saying she was so desperate to beat her in the morning TV wars that she declared of her rival: “That woman must be stopped.”

This message was even emblazoned on a cushion for Couric by a “Today” colleague, she wrote in the forthcoming book, “Going There,” which isn’t out until October but was obtained by The Post.

In her sensational tell-all about her decades in cutthroat TV news, Couric, 64, admitted that competition between them was at one point careening out of control.

“I loved that I was getting under Diane’s skin,” she writes, although she freely admits that Sawyer got under hers just as much.

Couric spared nothing while discussing all her former co-stars, including Matt Lauer and Deborah Norville, alongside the producers that helped her find fame, as well as celebs such as Prince Harry and Martha Stewart.

Katie Couric wrote Diane Sawyer was everything she wasn’t — tall, blonde, with a voice “full of money.” WireImage

But she saves particular venom for former “Good Morning America” anchor Sawyer, 75, whom she says was everything she wasn’t — tall, blonde, with a voice “full of money.”

Couric wrote that her one-time rival Sawyer portrayed herself as a devoted family woman to score an interview with abducted teens, Jacqueline Marris and Tamara Brooks.

But Couric’s booker ultimately won the interview back by pointing out that Sawyer was a step-mother and Couric a widowed mother of two young girls.

She also labels Sawyer’s infamous interview with Whitney Houston as almost exploitative, adding: “There was a very fine line between a revealing interview and the exploitation of troubled, often traumatized people in service of tawdry tidbits and sensational sound bites (e.g., Diane bearing down on an agitated Whitney Houston about eating disorders and drug use, which yielded the memorable comeback ‘crack is whack’).”

While Little, Brown and Company described the book, out Oct. 26, to The Post as “heartfelt, hilarious and very honest,” at times, it gets brutal.

For instance, when Sawyer scored a big interview with a woman who’d given birth to twins at 57, Couric pondered: “I wonder who she had to blow to get that.”

Although a joke, she said it didn’t seem that way when it ended up in the pages of the newspapers.

“I’m pretty sure I speak for Diane when I say neither of us ever resorted to actual fellatio to land an interview,” she wrote, “but we both engaged in the metaphoric kind — flattering gatekeepers, family members, and whoever else stood in the way of a big get.”

The cover of Katie Couric’s new memoir, out in October.

