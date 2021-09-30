https://justthenews.com/government/federal-judge-criticizes-prosecutions-response-jan-6-rioters?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. asked whether alleged Jan. 6 rioters are being treated fairly by prosecutors.

According to The Hill, U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, criticized the government for being overly “heavy-handed” when it comes to securing plea deals.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office would have more credibility if it was even-handed in its concern about riots and mobs in the city,” McFadden said, according to the news outlet.

The judge reportedly made these comments at the sentencing hearing of an accused Capitol rioter.

As McFadden sentenced accused Capitol rioter Danielle Doyle to probation, he said he thought she was “acting like all those looters and rioters last year. That’s because looters and rioters decided the law did not apply to them.”

